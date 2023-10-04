U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,499 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ryanair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ryanair by 406.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryanair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,051,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 582,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 88,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,661. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.