U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,201,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.68% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 50,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

