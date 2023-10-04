U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,844 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold comprises 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.35% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

