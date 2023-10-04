U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092,358 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor accounts for about 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 280,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

