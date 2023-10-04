U S Global Investors Inc. Has $60.20 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286,568 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 25,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

