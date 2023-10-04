U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 820,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,093. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

