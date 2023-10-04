Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $500,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 296,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 170,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $111.27 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

