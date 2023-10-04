Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,520. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

