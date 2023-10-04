PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 340,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

