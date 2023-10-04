PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

