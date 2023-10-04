PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

