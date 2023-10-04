holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. holoride has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $20,987.15 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.73 or 0.05963328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00035486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000361 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01334236 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $24,841.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.