Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,787. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.