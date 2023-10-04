PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PMX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,235. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 53.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

