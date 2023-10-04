Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

