Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JQC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 188,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
