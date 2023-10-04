Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JQC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 188,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after acquiring an additional 987,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402,208 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 395,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 293,974 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.