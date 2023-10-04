Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.