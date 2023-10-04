Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0039

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $3,696.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00041927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00407558 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,793.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

