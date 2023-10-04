Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.