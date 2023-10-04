PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 81,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

