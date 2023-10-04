PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 12,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

