30,000 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.9% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.12.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 965,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

