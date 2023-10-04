U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,724. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

