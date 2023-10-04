U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 428,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.