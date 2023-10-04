U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.16) to GBX 722 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 637,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

