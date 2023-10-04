Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,985 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE SBSW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 1,309,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.