U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 400,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,142. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.69 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

