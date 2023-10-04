U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 400,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,142. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.69 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.