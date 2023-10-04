U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after buying an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 529,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,462. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.