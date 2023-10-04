U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 1,363,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

