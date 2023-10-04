IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.21% of IAMGOLD worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.9 %

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,010. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

