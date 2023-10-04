U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 976,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

