U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 835,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.