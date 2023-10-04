PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.63. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 121 shares.
PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.