PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.63. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 121 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

