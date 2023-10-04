American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,673,360 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 12.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $206,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 14,207,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,905,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.