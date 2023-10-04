MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $458.03

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.03, but opened at $442.68. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $420.70, with a volume of 18,435 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 10.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

