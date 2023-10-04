Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 448,597 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

