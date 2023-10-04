Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Decreases By 5.9%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWAV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 39,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:GWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.23% and a negative return on equity of 151.39%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

