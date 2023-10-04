Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 33,715 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

