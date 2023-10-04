B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $8.64. B&G Foods shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 606,689 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Down 10.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $615.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 203.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.