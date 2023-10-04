Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.37. Tilray shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 10,379,295 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tilray by 94,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $6,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

