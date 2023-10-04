U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Down 1.3 %

DAC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,782. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Danaos Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.