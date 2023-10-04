DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $18.81

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.20. DLocal shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 22,467 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

DLocal Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

