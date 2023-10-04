Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.81. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 31,626 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 33.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 309.7% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 135,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.