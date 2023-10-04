United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.08. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 4,530,946 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

