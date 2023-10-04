ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $34.87

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $33.31. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 729,011 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

