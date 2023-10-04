Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $32.38

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.38, but opened at $31.17. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 239,575 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $15,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.