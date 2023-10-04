PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up to $128.65

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.65, but opened at $131.27. PPG Industries shares last traded at $130.87, with a volume of 191,960 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

