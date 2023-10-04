U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 234.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TORM by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TORM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 197,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,492. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

