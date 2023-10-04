Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $56.91

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $58.11. Wayfair shares last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 340,777 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,566.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $3,603,854 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

