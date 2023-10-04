Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Grows By 6.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 28,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,869,117. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

