Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.51 and last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 29307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.43.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5900164 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

